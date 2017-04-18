Winning the ACC Tournament a few weeks ago, a retrospective

Agreed. It had nothing to do with being tired emotionally or mentally and physically from the ACC. Dukes main problem was they couldn't put teams away that they should have. The USC game was eerily similar to the Cuse game at the dome. Both games we should have taken a 15+ min point lead to halftime. If that happens in the tourney, the unc fans at 10pm on a Sunday night leave the arena at half. Instead they stick around, probably say we'll stay till the first tv time out and if it's still a game stick around. The USC inevitably will shoot better in the 2nd half, crowd completely on their side and they take us out and ride that home game momentum to the final 4. Duke had its chance to knock them out and get to what would have been a home like atmosphere in msg. I couldn't emphasize enough when the brackets came out that the game that worrie me was the USC game in SC with unc fans in the building. Oh well.

