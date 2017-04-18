Winning the ACC Tournament a few weeks ago, a retrospective

I remember watching the recent Duke win of the ACC tournament with incredibly mixed feelings. On one hand the team laid it all on the line while accomplishing something that no other team in ACC history had ever done, namely, win 4 games to earn the tournament championship. Wow, what a moment the celebration was the championship was won! On the other hand, in watching the faces of the players it appeared that they were exhausted, or another way of saying it, that they were totally spent having, perhaps, peaked too early. Here is a wiki link to the phrase "Pyrrhic victory" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pyrrhic_victory. Was the ACC tournament championship a Pyrrhic victory? In retrospect, did the 4 days of total effort to win the ACC tournament cost the team too much emotionally? If so, how might Coach K handle situations like this in the future, that is, playing to win the tournament, but reserving enough juice for the NCAA tournament?