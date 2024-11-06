ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball transfer tracker

Something new this season.

Because it's inevitable this comes up, I'll post and pin this thread to track how Duke's transfers are playing this season. It's going to be heavily focused on guys who were on Duke's roster last season because, well, do you really think of Jaemyn Brakefield and Henry Coleman III as former Duke players? (before you ask, yes, they're still playing college basketball)

So, here's the list of the transfers out of Duke from last season's roster and where they're playing this season, broken up by conference:

Jeremy Roach - Baylor
Mark Mitchell - Missouri
Christian Reeves - Clemson
Jaylen Blakes - Stanford
Jaden Schutt - Virginia Tech
TJ Power - Virginia
Sean Stewart - Ohio State
 
