Basketball transfer tracker

Because it's inevitable this comes up, I'll post and pin this thread to track how Duke's transfers are playing this season. It's going to be heavily focused on guys who were on Duke's roster last season because, well, do you really think of Jaemyn Brakefield and Henry Coleman III as former Duke players? (before you ask, yes, they're still playing college basketball)



So, here's the list of the transfers out of Duke from last season's roster and where they're playing this season, broken up by conference:



Jeremy Roach - Baylor

Mark Mitchell - Missouri

Christian Reeves - Clemson

Jaylen Blakes - Stanford

Jaden Schutt - Virginia Tech

TJ Power - Virginia

Sean Stewart - Ohio State